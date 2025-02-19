Vikrant Massey drops a cute anniversary post with wife Sheetal Thakur

We can’t get enough of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s beautiful love story. The couple exudes warmth and affection, effortlessly capturing hearts with their adorable moments together. Whether it’s a milestone celebration or a simple everyday moment, Vikrant and Sheetal never shy away from sharing glimpses of their journey with fans.

Today, Vikrant’s Instagram post is a heartwarming celebration of love and family. Marking his third wedding anniversary with Sheetal Thakur, the actor shared a cherished moment featuring their little bundle of joy, Vardaan. While Vikrant and Sheetal radiated happiness with their beaming smiles, it was baby Vardaan’s irresistible charm that truly stole the spotlight.

In his anniversary tribute, Vikrant kept it sweet and simple, writing, “Happy Wedding Anniversary Sheetu!!! (18/2/2022).”

Vikrant and Sheetal tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on February 18, 2022. However, before their grand wedding, the couple had already made it official with a court marriage on Valentine’s Day.