Mindy Kaling makes history as the first South Asian woman on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kaling is widely known for playing Kelly Kapoor in The Office and voicing Disgust in Inside Out. She has also appeared in Wreck-It Ralph, Despicable Me, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Ocean's 8 and Monsters at Work.

Mindy is also immensely popular among younger audiences for her recent hit comedy series, Never Have I Ever.

With her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Mindy cements her exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry, breaking barriers for South Asian representation and inspiring a new generation of storytellers.

Story by Addrita Sinha