Mindy Kaling makes history as the first South Asian woman on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Vera Mindy Chokalingam, aka Mindy Kaling, is the first South Asian woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, following the first and only South Asian actor, Sabu Dastagir, who was honoured in 1960. This milestone underscores Mindy’s significant impact on the entertainment industry as a multi-talented force.
She is an Indian American actress, producer, writer, comedian, and director from Cambridge, Massachusetts, with a career spanning television, film, and theatre. She has received numerous accolades, including a Tony Award for Best Musical and six Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.
Kaling is widely known for playing Kelly Kapoor in The Office and voicing Disgust in Inside Out. She has also appeared in Wreck-It Ralph, Despicable Me, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Ocean's 8 and Monsters at Work.
Mindy is also immensely popular among younger audiences for her recent hit comedy series, Never Have I Ever.
With her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Mindy cements her exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry, breaking barriers for South Asian representation and inspiring a new generation of storytellers.
Story by Addrita Sinha