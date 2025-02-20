What's Millie Bobby Brown's net worth? How the star became a business maven

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame as Eleven in Stranger Things (2016), but her success goes far beyond the hit Netflix series. The British actress just turned 21 this month, has made a mark in films as well as business. Her beauty brand florence by mills beauty has more than 3 million followers on Instagram and has an estimated annual revenue of $1.7M. On the personal front, Millie married Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi in May last year. Let's explore her journey from teen star to beauty mogul.
What is Millie Bobby Brown's Net Worth? Breaking Down Her Earning Streams
Millie Bobby Brown's net worth is $14 million, as of 2024. Millie made $10,000 per episode in the first season of Stranger Things. By the third season, that number went up to $300,000 per episode. As per reports. Brown is expected to earn around $500,000 per episode for the fifth and final season of the show. Since the final season reportedly has eight episodes, Millie could earn around $4 million from the show alone.
Born on February 19, 2004, in Marbella, Spain, Brown moved to England as a child before settling in Florida. She started acting young, with early roles in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (2013) and Intruders (2014). But it was Stranger Things that changed everything, earning her two Emmy nominations. She later starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). She has also been an actor and producer of The Enola Holmes Mysteries. Millie launched her book Nineteen Steps in 2023, which is based on her life.
For her movie Enola Holmes, Millie earned $6.1 million and for the sequel, she was reportedly paid $10 million. She also earned $10 million for her role in the 2024 Netflix movie Damsel.
Beyond acting, Brown launched her beauty brand, Florence by Mills, in 2019. The line promotes clean beauty and self-expression. She is also a model and a strong voice for social causes. She's been named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People and holds the title of the youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.