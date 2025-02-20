What's Millie Bobby Brown's net worth? How the star became a business maven

Born on February 19, 2004, in Marbella, Spain, Brown moved to England as a child before settling in Florida. She started acting young, with early roles in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (2013) and Intruders (2014). But it was Stranger Things that changed everything, earning her two Emmy nominations. She later starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). She has also been an actor and producer of The Enola Holmes Mysteries. Millie launched her book Nineteen Steps in 2023, which is based on her life.