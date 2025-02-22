Aadar Jain’s bride Alekha Advani picks a traditional red velvet Sabyasachi lehenga; details inside

Soon after the ceremony Alekha and Aadar posed for some pictures. Alekha’s bridal lehenga was custom-made by Sabyasachi and was laden with intricate zardozi gold embroidery across a cropped blouse. The striking red velvet lehenga had a waterfall-style gilded dabka embroidery and heavy golden detailing at the bottom. She teamed it up with a crimson palla over her head and paired her lehenga with traditional jadau jewellery featuring sizeable emeralds. Alekha was also seen wearing a set of traditional kaleeras.

Aadar Jain wore an ivory sherwani paired with a matching pleated and pre-stitched dupatta worn around his shoulders and paired it with white straight ethnic trousers. He also sported a layered emerald necklace and a hand-stitched turban flanked by a kundan and emerald kalangi.

Alekha and Aadar’s week-long wedding celebrations saw their famous friends and family in attendance. However, Aadar faced some backlash for a speech he made during his engagement ceremony where he talked about being on a "20-year-long journey of time pass" before he finally ended up with Alekha.

Netizens were offended as the comments seem disrespectful to Aadar’s former partners including Tara Sutaria. Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria started dating each other reportedly back in 2019 and in 2020, Aadar and Tara made their relationship official on Instagram. But the couple broke up in 2023. Interestingly, Alekha was once a close friend of both Aadar and Tara and would often accompany them to social dos. And soon after Aadar’s breakup with Tara in 2023, Aadar was linked with Alekha.