Poonam Pandey’s net worth: Here’s how the 'Kink 2' star makes crores

Poonam Pandey made news recently when a fan shockingly tried to kiss her during a photo shoot; the model and influencer who’s currently hosting the reality show KINK 2 has grabbed headlines in the recent past when she faked her death to spread cancer awareness. Poonam has been a content creator for years now and it’s not surprising that she has multiple earning streams. Let’s look at her net worth-

What is Poonam Pandey’s net worth? How much does she earn from content creation?

Poonam Pandey’s net worth is reportedly INR 85 crores, as of 2024. The actress made her debut in Bollywood in 2013 with the film Nasha. Poonam Pandey has also been a part of several other films, including Malini & Co, The Journey Of Karma, and Love Is Poison. A lot of her earnings have also come in from shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and Lock Upp.