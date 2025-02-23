Hailey Bieber reportedly worried about Justin Bieber’s erratic behaviour amid split rumours

Model and beauty moghul Hailey Bieber is reportedly “really concerned” for her husband Justin Bieber after the singer behaved ‘strangely’ at her skincare event this week. Justin was seen grinning uncontrollably while interacting with a fan and was visibly fidgety as he shifted his weight from foot to foot. Fans raised concerns over this with some commenting that he may need help.
Fans concerned over Justin Bieber’s ‘weird’ behaviour as he attends Hailey Bieber’s beauty pop-up
A source close to the couple told the press that Hailey “isn’t sure how to manage things at this point” when it comes to Justin’s behaviour. “Justin is going through a hard time and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the source adds.
“Hailey loves Justin with all her heart but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s happy,” the insider says. According to the source, friends of the couple have also been worried for Justin. “They’ve seen him go through ups and downs throughout his relationship with Hailey.” the source adds.
Another video showed Justin staring straight into the camera with a blank expression while posing for photos with Hailey, who was smiling. Fans took to social media to express their concern. “This is so hard to watch. Someone help him,” one person commented under the video.
Justin and Hailey welcomed a baby boy, Jack in August last year. However, rumours about their split have been doing the rounds as people close to the couple have talked about existing tensions in the relationship.
Reports suggest Justin is going through a difficult phase which may be related to his substance abuse issues. According to several reports, Justin has been struggling with motivation, canceling studio sessions and withdrawing from his usual routine. He has reportedly also lost weight and no longer maintains his fitness routine.
Last month fans noticed that Justin Bieber seemingly unfollowed his wife on Instagram. Hours after this went viral, Justin addressed the breakup rumours with a simple statement posted to his IG Stories, claiming someone hacked his account. "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he wrote. "Shit is getting suss out here."
A few months ago Hailey told a magazine that the constant scrutiny from the public has been hard to navigate. “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy. I used to try to act like it hurts less and less... But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less,” she said.