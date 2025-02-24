Akshay Kumar takes holy dip in Maha Kumbh ahead of Maha Shivratri 2025

Akshay Kumar visited Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj this morning. He took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam and offered his prayers. The Sky Force actor can be seen taking a dip in a white kurta and praying with folded hands. After his holy dip, Akshay Kumar took some time to talk about the smooth arrangements made at Maha Kumbh this year and also recalled his past visit.

Akshay Kumar showers praise on the arrangements at Maha Kumbh 2025

“I had a lot of fun, the arrangements are very good, very well done... We are very grateful to the CM Yogi sahab, he made such good arrangements,” Akshay Kumar said.