Akshay Kumar takes holy dip in Maha Kumbh ahead of Maha Shivratri 2025

Akshay Kumar visited Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj this morning. He took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam and offered his prayers. The Sky Force actor can be seen taking a dip in a white kurta and praying with folded hands. After his holy dip, took some time to talk about the smooth arrangements made at Maha Kumbh this year and also recalled his past visit.
Akshay Kumar showers praise on the arrangements at Maha Kumbh 2025
“I had a lot of fun, the arrangements are very good, very well done... We are very grateful to the CM Yogi sahab, he made such good arrangements,” Akshay Kumar said.
The actor recalled his visit to the last Kumbh Mela and noted the challenges most attendees had to go through. “I still remember when the last Kumbh was held in 2019, people would come with bundles, but this time all the big people are coming, the Ambanis, Adanis and big actors, everyone is coming,” he remarked.
Akshay further added, "So the way the arrangements have been made for the Maha Kumbh are very good and I would like to thank with folded hands all the police personnel and all the workers who have taken so much care of everyone.”
This year, Mahakumbh Mela began on January 13 and will come to an end on February 26. Many celebrities have attended the event, including Vicky Kaushal, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Sonali Bendre. Billionaires such as Laurene Powell Jobs and Anant Ambani were also pictured at Maha Kumbh.
Akshay Kumar visited the Maha Kumbh right ahead of Shivratri festivities. Incidentally, he recently sang a song as a tribute to Lord Shiva titled Mahakal Chalo, for which he collaborated with singer Palash Sen. Moreover, Akshay Kumar will play Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu's upcoming film Kannappa, which will be released in April.
A huge turnout of pilgrims is expected at Maha Kumbh this year for Shivratri; attendees from all over the country aspire for the final holy bath on Mahashivratri. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will conclude on Wednesday with the Maha Shivratri snan and certain measures are being implemented to make sure attendees can take part in the rituals smoothly.