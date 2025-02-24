Comparing net worth of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and BTS; who’s the billionaire of the lot?

For mega pop stars like BTS, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez, net worth includes income from various sources such as music sales, concert tours, endorsements, merchandise, and other business ventures. Their diverse income streams make sure they continue making millions throughout the year. While Justin Bieber's net worth is similarly impressive, built on a successful music career that began in his early teens, Selena Gomez’s net worth is determined largely by the millions she earned from her makeup brand. BTS on the other hand are the face of many successful brand collaborations which makes them quite a bit of money besides their record sales and tours. Let’s compare the net worth of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and BTS.