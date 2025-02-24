Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s net worth analysis: From WWE, soccer & films to fitness and booze

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is having a big month. Not only did he announce his return to WWE and maybe the next potential host of SmackDown but also bagged a film with Martin Scorsese! The actor made approximately $65 million from The Fast and the Furious franchise alone. The Rock also runs his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, which he co-founded with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia and he has collaborated with major brands including Under Armour, Ford, and Apple, earning millions. So, how much is The Rock really worth? Let’s find out.
What is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s net worth? How many businesses does he own?
Dwayne Johnson’s net worth is $800 million. He reportedly earns upwards of $7 million a month. Besides top-tier movie salaries and endorsement deals, he also found great success with his business investments. The Rock is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood and charges more than $20 million per movie. He also produces most of his projects and earns points on the backend, earning him a piece of his projects’ profits. For 2021’s Red Notice, he reportedly made $30 million and for 2024’s Red One, he reportedly earned a staggering $50 million.
The Rock retired from WWE in 2019. Dwayne Johnson made his crossover from pro wrestling to movies with his 2001 role in The Mummy Returns and has since gone on to star in various movies including The Rundown, Gridiron Gang and Tooth Fairy. His most successful roles have been in Baywatch, The Fast & Furious film franchise, and Disney's Moana.
Reports about his WWE salary have not been officially confirmed but he was one of the highest paid WWE stars when he retired in 2019. In January 2024, The Rock joined the board of TKO, WWE's parent company. As part of his deal, he was promised shares worth around $30 million. TKO can also use The Rock's IP for 10 years.
In March 2020, The Rock co-founded Teremana Tequila. The brand sold 300,000 cases in its first 12 months following its release. In 2022, the brand became a $3 billion company and it has been projected that the company will make Johnson a billionaire one day soon.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has invested in soccer. His investment in the XFL (a professional football league that was created by WWE icon Vince McMahon) was $15 million. However, in 2023, the XFL lost about $60 million and it must have taken a toll on The Rock’s bank balance. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has a whopping 395 million followers on Instagram and as per reports, he earns $2.32 million per post.