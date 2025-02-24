Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s net worth analysis: From WWE, soccer & films to fitness and booze

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is having a big month. Not only did he announce his return to WWE and maybe the next potential host of SmackDown but also bagged a film with Martin Scorsese! The actor made approximately $65 million from The Fast and the Furious franchise alone. The Rock also runs his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, which he co-founded with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia and he has collaborated with major brands including Under Armour, Ford, and Apple, earning millions. So, how much is The Rock really worth? Let’s find out.