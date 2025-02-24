Guru Randhawa posts a picture from the hospital bed

Popular Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently met with an unfortunate accident while filming his upcoming movie, Shaunki Sardar, leaving him with severe injuries. The artist, known for his chart-topping hits, took to social media to update his fans, sharing a picture from his hospital bed.

On February 23, Guru posted a snapshot that revealed visible bruises near his left eye, while a cervical collar supported his neck. Despite the evident pain, his indomitable spirit shone through as he mustered a bright smile for the camera. Accompanying the post was a heartfelt caption reflecting his determination and perseverance.

"My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of Shaunki Sardar movie. Bahut mushkil kaam hai action waala (Action is a tough job), but I’ll work even harder for my audience," he wrote, signing off with a folded hands emoji.

As soon as the post surfaced, an outpouring of love and concern flooded in from Bollywood and the music industry. Mika Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Elnaaz Norouzi, Sachet Tandon, Dino Morea, and Gauahar Khan were among the many who sent their heartfelt "get well soon" wishes. Meanwhile, actress Mrunal Thakur was left stunned, commenting in disbelief, "Whattt?"