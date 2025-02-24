Varun Dhawan enjoys match with daughter Lara and pet Joey

We can’t get enough of Varun Dhawan’s heartwarming family posts! The actor never shies away from expressing his love for his wife, Natasha Dalal, and their daughter, Lara. Whether it’s a special occasion or just a candid moment, Varun makes sure to share glimpses of his little world, leaving fans swooning over his adorable bond with his family. Varun and his wife welcomed their daughter, Lara, last year. Since then, the actor has been sharing heartwarming glimpses of his little one, melting fans’ hearts on several occasions. His latest post, however, made Sunday even more special, as the Baby John star was seen enjoying the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match with his daughter and pet dog, Joey.

On February 23, Varun took to social media to share an adorable picture of himself watching the thrilling match from his couch. What made the moment even more precious was that his daughter, Lara, was right there with him, cheering for Team India. Seated on her father’s lap, her face was concealed with a yellow heart emoji. Adding to the cozy setting was Varun’s beloved pet, Joey, resting on the couch beside them. The picture perfectly captured the intensity of the match while showcasing a sweet family moment. Sharing the post, Varun wrote, "#indiavspakistan I used to watch with my dad, now she's cheering for #teamindia with me."