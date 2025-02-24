What is red lip theory and how does it help your skin?

It may have started with a TikTok video but the red lip theory has now evolved into a makeup philosophy! It’s easy to see that several A-listers are now leaning into red lips and know exactly how it can help their look. However, it didn’t happen overnight. It all started with content creator Alexis Androulakis’ (from The Lipstick Lesbians) video where she shared, “If you are wearing nothing on your face, nothing but a red lipstick, your skin will look more even because you’ve drawn people’s attention to the red lip.” So, does the red lip theory really help your skin look flawless? Let’s find out!
Can red lip theory really help your skin shine? Here’s how it can help your beauty routine
It wasn’t too long ago that an alarming number of women would shy away from styling red lips; while some feared a bold red lip could dominate their features, others struggled with finding the right shade for their skin tone. And some beauty lovers simply believe that red lips scream, ‘look at me,’ and while that may be true, that’s almost never a bad thing!
The red lip theory essentially indicates that the right shade of red can not only enhance your complexion but can also blur out the imperfections on your skin. There’s no magic involved, but a vibrant red colour simply draws attention to your lips and can also work wonders for your undertone.
However, we know not all red lippies are made equal; some are more vibrant than others, while some shades are simply too deep. Remember to pick a red lipstick depending on your undertone. Undertones are either cool, warm, or neutral. People with cooler undertones should opt for blue or purple-toned reds; this makes sure their skin doesn’t look washed out and the bluishness makes their complexion pop. Those with warm undertones should choose reds with a hint of orange; they can pick day-friendly light crimson or coral-adjacent red shades.
Those who have a neutral undetone can typically choose any red they like, depending on how they want to look. If they want a minimal look, they can pick a classic, velvety scarlet which flatters the pink flush of their skin. Or they can venture into the space of berry reds, which pulls away focus from the rest of the face and also adds definition to their features.
Adroulakis explains in a bit more detail in her vide. “Red actually is the color that has the longest wavelength of any other color, so subconsciously, humans perceive red differently than other colors— it is most vibrant,” she says. It essentially means if you’re worried about a pimple, a discoloured patch or even slight pigmentation on your skin, you should definitely go for a red lip. Adroulakis further adds, “It stimulates the strongest response [compared to] any other color.”