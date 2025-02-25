Kajol shares a late anniversary post featuring Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn stand as an epitome of enduring love and companionship. This power couple, with their contrasting personalities, has been a testament to the phrase opposites attract. Kajol, with her infectious energy and effervescent charm, and Ajay, known for his brooding intensity and reserved nature, may seem like an unlikely match, but their love story has defied all odds.

Kajol, in a belated anniversary post, referred to Ajay as her partner in crime while thanking fans for their warm wishes. Sharing a lovely picture of the two on Instagram, she wrote, “26 years and counting. Thank u for all ur good wishes #partnersincrime #latepost.” Dressed elegantly in a saree, she looked radiant beside Ajay, who sported a classic black ensemble.