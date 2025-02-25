Prajakta Koli is getting married! Learn more about her soon-to-be-husband Vrishank Khanal

Popular YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who’s also popular by her handle MostlySane, is preparing to tie the knot with her longtime partner, Vrishank Khanal. The couple is reportedly getting married February 25, 2025, and Prajakta already dropped some images from her mehendi ceremony. Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal have been in a relationship for several years and got engaged nearly two years ago. So who is Vrishank Khanal, Prajakta Koli soon-to-be husband?
Who is Prajakta Koli’s fiance Vrishank Khanal and is he famous?
Vrishank Khanal is not a digital content creator but does have an Instagram following of 115K followers. The 34-year-old is from Kathmandu, and is a legal expert. According to his LinkedIn profile, Vrishank began his career at Thomson Reuters, a Canadian MNC, where he has worked as a legal executive, and discovery service analyst. He eventually joined Morgan Stanley as a managing executive.
Vrishank studied at the University of Cambridge and pursued law law at DY Patil College in Mumbai. Vrishank too has shared some happy pictures from his and Prajakta’s mehendi ceremony where the couple can be seen posing in custom Anita Dongre ensembles. He also often takes to social media to share pictures from his and Prajakta’s vacations.
As per reports, Prajakta Koli met Vrishank Khanal through a mutual friend. They initially connected via BBM and later met again at their friend's place during a Ganpati Puja. It was a Vrishank who finally asked Prajakta out asked her out.
In an interaction with Humans of Bombay, Prajakta shared they are different from each other. “We are nothing alike — the kind of people that we are, the kind of content that we watch, the kind of music that we listen to, the way we react to happy or tough situations, etc.,” she said. She further added, “Even though we have had our tough times, we have loved every single minute of it. That’s what has gotten us here.”