Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal take holy dip at Maha Kumbh ahead of Shivratri

The Ambanis aren’t the only famous people who flocked to the Maha Kumbh this season. During the last week, right ahead of Shivratri, a number of celebrities visited the Maha Kumbh such as Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta and more. This year, Mahakumbh Mela began on January 13 and will come to an end on February 26.

A huge turnout of pilgrims is expected at Maha Kumbh this year for Shivratri; attendees from all over the country aspire for the final holy bath on Mahashivratri. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will conclude on Wednesday with the Maha Shivratri snan and certain measures are being implemented to make sure attendees can take part in the rituals smoothly.