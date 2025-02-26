Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal take holy dip at Maha Kumbh ahead of Shivratri

Entrepreneur Isha Ambani stopped by the Maha Kumbh along with her husband, Anand Piramal right before Shivratri. The couple arrived via helicopter and also took a holy dip. Isha Ambani was guided by religious gurus when the couple moved towards the Ganges. A video that has been shared online shows the couple immersed themselves in the waters of Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.
Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal offer prayer to Ganga at Maha Kumbh
For the ritual, Isha opted for a blue bandhani kurta set, while Anand stuck to a simple white tee. For another ritual which also took place along the side of the Ganges, Isha wore a bright pink kurta set with mandarin collars and minimal frills. Isha Ambani’s parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani and her brother Anant Ambani along with his wife Radhika have also made their visit to the Maha Kumbh this year.
The Ambanis aren’t the only famous people who flocked to the Maha Kumbh this season. During the last week, right ahead of Shivratri, a number of celebrities visited the Maha Kumbh such as Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta and more. This year, Mahakumbh Mela began on January 13 and will come to an end on February 26.
A huge turnout of pilgrims is expected at Maha Kumbh this year for Shivratri; attendees from all over the country aspire for the final holy bath on Mahashivratri. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will conclude on Wednesday with the Maha Shivratri snan and certain measures are being implemented to make sure attendees can take part in the rituals smoothly.