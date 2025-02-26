Loved Prajakta Koli's sangeet outfit? Here's where you can buy it!

Love is in the air as actor, YouTuber and author Prajakta Koli is finally tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal! The couple, who got engaged in the US in September 2023, have now begun their wedding celebrations in the picturesque town of Karjat. And if the glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities are anything to go by, it's safe to say the celebrations are nothing short of magical.
The festivities kicked off with a vibrant mehendi ceremony, followed by a joyous sangeet and a heartwarming haldi. While Prajakta dazzled in every outfit she wore, it was her sangeet ensemble by Anita Dongre was the one that truly stole the show — and the hearts of future brides-to-be. In an Instagram post, she revealed the designer behind her stunning look with the caption: "Vrishank Khanal and I are wearing custom Anita Dongre."
Naturally, that was our cue to dive deep into the designer's website and uncover all the details about this exquisite creation. Turns out, Prajakta donned the Flora Forest SEWA Hand-Embroidered Skirt Set by Anita Dongre—a breathtaking lehenga set that celebrates both luxury and craftsmanship.
Crafted from 100 percent silk, the Flora Forest lehenga and choli brings the enchanting beauty of the forest to life, with intricate flora and fauna motifs hand-embroidered over months by the skilled women artisans of SEWA (Self-Employed Women’s Association). This organisation is dedicated to empowering rural women, providing them with financial independence while preserving their treasured craft.
This made-to-order masterpiece takes approximately 90 business days for production and can be shipped both within India and internationally. As expected, such exquisite craftsmanship comes at a price — a jaw-dropping ₹350,000! With such dreamy celebrations and impeccable fashion choices, Prajakta Koli's wedding is already shaping up to be the talk of the town. Here's wishing the happy couple a lifetime of love, laughter and unforgettable moments!