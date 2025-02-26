Loved Prajakta Koli's sangeet outfit? Here's where you can buy it!

Love is in the air as actor, YouTuber and author Prajakta Koli is finally tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal! The couple, who got engaged in the US in September 2023, have now begun their wedding celebrations in the picturesque town of Karjat. And if the glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities are anything to go by, it's safe to say the celebrations are nothing short of magical.