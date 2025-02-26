Oscars 2025: Will Kylie Jenner accompany Timothee Chalamet for the Academy Awards?

Kylie Jenner has been a fixture at Timothée Chalamet's side this awards season and their fans have been loving the coordinated looks. However, after joint appearances at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs, Kylie skipped the Screen Actors Guild Awards, even though Timothee took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. But fans are divided on whether Kylie Jenner will agree to be Timothee’s date at the Oscars.
Will Kylie Jenner go to the Oscars this year with Timothee Chalamet?
It’s unlikely that Kylie Jenner will attend the Oscars this year with Timothee Chalamet. Recently, an insider made claims that there is a good chance she will be skipping out on the Oscars this year. The source who is supposedly close to the Kardashian-Jenners revealed that Kylie will miss out on the Oscar main event due to cold feet.
“Kylie always has stage fright at the big Hollywood events. She gets really anxious about having to hold conversations about things she doesn’t know about, like the film industry and acting. It just makes her uncomfortable. She’s always battling that inferiority complex of ‘They think I’m just trash TV’”, the insider added.
Timothee Chalamet will be attending the 97th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles this weekend after being nominated in the Best Actor category following his sensational performance as a young Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.
Chances are he might end up bringing his mother Nicole Flender, who he also brought to the SAG Awards. However, all this is pure speculation since Kylie has neither confirmed nor denied the reason for her absence from the SAG Awards.
However, reports suggest that she faced a personal loss during this time. The SAG Awards took place on the same day as the tragic passing of her long-time hairstylist and friend, Jesus Guerrero. Kylie is reportedly devastated at the tragic news and will reportedly help out with the funeral expenses for her late hairstylist who died at age 34.
In an emotional Instagram tribute, Kylie shared a series of adorable snaps and videos that showed some happy moments with Jesus over the years. Along with the photo dump, she shared, "Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter."
She concluded the post, saying, "I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel."
Kylie Jenner has in the past attended the Oscar after-party along with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Since Kylie has accompanied Timothee in almost every promotional event for his film A Complete Unknown, including some of the premieres and the SNL after-party, fans naturally think she will be at the Oscars as well.
Right after her appearance at the Golden Globes with Timothee, an eyewitness claimed that Kylie was uncomfortable all night. During Golden Globes, Kylie shared the table with Timothee and his co-stars who were seated at their table, including Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro. However, an eyewitness claimed that Kylie was “routinely skipped over” when stars came over to talk to Timothee.
“Kylie seemed very uncomfortable all night, just so tense and awkward most of the night,” the eyewitness claimed.
“You’d see brief moments where she connected with Timothee or bonded with the girls at her table [Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro].”
“Those three really did to seem to have a fun time at that table together. But everyone was coming up constantly to talk to Elle and Timothee, no one knew who Kylie was and if they did, basically everyone didn’t acknowledge her,” the source said.