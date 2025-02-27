Oscars producers promise fresh energy, big stars, surprises at the show

“We’ve been talking for months,” Kapoor said. “And it’s a moment that’s been very special.”

Lisa of Blackpink and Doja Cat will also be part of the broadcast, and the producers promised a musical moment that will honour Los Angeles and filmmaking in Hollywood.

How will the show handle the wildfires?

The wildfires, Mullan said, will be acknowledged in the show.

“The Grammys did an incredible job with their show and how it was treated,” Mullan said. “Our show being a month after that and Conan having been affected himself, we’re just looking at the right way to calibrate it so that it feels like the right show for March 2 — that we do acknowledge it and reflect on it but also allow people the chance to step on that stage and have their moment and celebrate their talent."

A new spin on the ‘fab five’

Last year the Oscars made a moment out of what is usually just a list of names by inviting past Oscar acting winners to speak about each of the nominees before the winner was read. This year it's back, but evolved. It won’t be the actors this time, but some of the other categories that “maybe don’t normally get the spotlight on the Oscar stage,” Mullan said.

She added: “Our theme is all about collaboration and the alchemy of filmmaking and really taking a look behind the scenes and understanding a bit more of the interconnectedness of how a film comes together.”

What if you haven’t watched all the movies?

First, Mullan said, it’s only Wednesday — there’s still time to catch the diverse group of 10 best picture nominees before Sunday if you really try. But don’t fret if you’ve only seen a few. The show could be a discovery event.