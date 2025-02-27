Shreya Ghoshal rises in support of PM Modi’s anti-obesity initiative

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has joined the growing list of celebrities supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to combat obesity and promote healthier living in India.

The singer took to her official Instagram account to share a video emphasising the importance of leading a healthy life. In the video, she said, “Our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji has started a fantastic campaign called Anti-Obesity. It is the need of the hour as our country is rapidly growing and making its mark globally. It starts with getting our health in order. Let’s pledge to eat right, reduce oil consumption, cut down on sugar, eat nutritious food, consume seasonal food, and provide young children with more nutritious food. This is the greatest wealth we can have in our lives. So, let’s make small changes at home and create a big impact in our country.”