Tara Sutaria’s mom posts fiery message; fans think it’s a diss for Aadar Jain’s ‘timepass’ comment

Aadar Jain’s engagement speech offended the Internet. His timepass comments were deemed disrespectful to his former partners, including Tara Sutaria , whom he reportedly dated for four years. Aadar recently married Alekha Advani in a star-studded ceremony. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria’s mother, Tina Sutaria, shared a cryptic post on Instagram that may have been a response to Aadar Jain’s remarks.

What did Tara Sutaria’s mother say about Aadar Jain?

On February 20, Tina Sutaria allegedly took to Instagram to share a pointed post and netizens think that Tara’s mum slammed Aadar Jain with this message. As per an entertainment portal, her post read, “If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything rude or disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive, and deliver it to his mother, or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can't say it to his mother or doesn't want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn't be saying it to you.”

Aadar Jain received backlash from the Internet after a video from his engagement ceremony was shared online. His wedding celebrations with Alekha Advani have been in the news, and in a video that’s circulating online, Aadar can be heard talking about being on a “20-year-long journey of time pass” before he finally ended up with Alekha.