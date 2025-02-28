Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan share a simple mac & cheese recipe

Mac & cheese may be the simplest dish in the world but getting the recipe right can be challenging even for the best chefs. In her newest YouTube video, Alia Bhatt took fans inside her mum Soni Razdan’s kitchen to share Razdan’s mac & cheese recipe. In the 11:13-minute video, Alia Bhatt talks about her fondness for her mother’s cooking. She also mentions how Razdan now cooks the same dishes for her granddaughter Raha that Alia and her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt enjoyed as children.

What’s the secret to Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s mac & cheese?

“I can proudly say that my mother’s food is the best food in the world! And I genuinely mean it, I’m not just saying it because you’re here!” quips Alia.

In the video Alia Bhatt gave her fans a tour of her “mama’s kitchen” and shared that she is finally learning how to cook her favourite mac and cheese from her. “I have been talking about learning cooking from my mom for two years…” shared Alia. Soni Razdan, however, intervened, saying, “No, no, it has been many years now!”