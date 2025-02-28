Anu Menon to be in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in March on her ‘ANcool’ tour

What does the next year look like for you and what do you hope for comedy in India?

For the past few years, for the first time in my life, I’ve stopped trying to manifest everything. I’ve stopped planning everything, because sometimes you won’t have work for a month and then you might not stop working for the next month. It’s a very unpredictable life. I just hope we reach a point where comedians no longer have to worry about what they say. That would be a refreshing change. I also sometimes get quite stressed about the fact that I feel every joke I tell must be great, because what if people say women can’t do comedy, after watching me? I’ve had to learn to shed the weight of carrying that gender-based pressure on my shoulders. That’s not how it should ever be.