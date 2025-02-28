Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar end legal battle; actress teases potential collaboration

Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar just resolved their defamation case through mediation. The two even post for a happy picture after they settled the matter. The actor-MP and the veteran lyricist reached a settlement in their defamation suits against each other. Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram to post the share an update with her fans along with the picture of herself and Akhtar.

What happened between Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar in 2016?

In her post, she was all praise for Javed Akhtar, and also mentioned that he has agreed to write songs for her next directorial project. Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar seemed to have moved on from the legal conflict, with both parties settling their differences amicably. Their legal battle began in 2020, after Javed Akhtar filed a complaint claiming Kangana Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which damaged his reputation.

“Today Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation, in the mediation Javed ji has been very kind and gracious, he also agreed to write songs for my next directorial,” Kangana wrote with the post.