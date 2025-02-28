Sonam Kapoor on her deep connection with Rohit Bal, fashion, films, and how motherhood has transformed her as a person

As much as the tribute to Rohit Bal was a significant moment, Sonam’s career has been equally marked by moments of growth, challenge, and transformation. Known for her fearless choice of roles, both in mainstream cinema and in offbeat films, Sonam has built a reputation for being unafraid to take risks. And when asked about the most challenging role she’s ever played, she does not hesitate to say, “Every role is a challenge in its own right. I don’t take on roles that don’t push me; I do things that make me grow. It’s about that internal growth, that emotional evolution.”

For Sonam, acting isn’t just about memorising lines or stepping into a character—it’s about exploring the depths of herself, challenging her own perceptions, and pushing the boundaries of what she can achieve. “They’ve all happened at different times in my life because I don’t like to do things that don’t challenge me,” she adds. “I feel like it’s really important to do things that make you grow as a person.”And this philosophy has shaped her career, guiding her to roles that allow her to stretch her creative muscles and dive deeper into her craft.