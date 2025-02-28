Sonam Kapoor on her deep connection with Rohit Bal, fashion, films, and how motherhood has transformed her as a person

Stepping out onto the runway at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour — The One and Only, Sonam Kapoor could barely contain the emotion bubbling up inside her. The recently held event was a tribute to the legendary designer Rohit Bal, and as she graced the stage, her eyes shimmered with nostalgia and gratitude. It wasn’t just a catwalk for Sonam—it was a heartfelt celebration of a man who had been a major influence on her life and career. In the midst of the applause and spotlight, she shared a moment of profound reflection, saying, “It feels really emotional, you know? Rohit was someone I loved, someone I understood, someone who knew my mom deeply. He’s been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. It’s truly special to be here, celebrating his immense contribution to Indian couture.”
For Sonam, walking the ramp at this tribute show wasn’t just a glamourous event, it was a personal connection to a creative genius who had helped shape the landscape of Indian fashion. With each step, her thoughts were wrapped in the years of memories she shared with the designer—moments that transcended the runway and spoke to the bond they had built over the years. The emotion in her voice when she spoke about Rohit was palpable, and it wasn’t hard to see that this was more than just a professional moment; it was a tribute to a mentor, a friend, and a visionary who had touched her life in countless ways.
Reflecting on the tribute to Rohit, Sonam expresses how honoured she felt to be part of the celebration of his contributions. “Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has done a wonderful job honouring his legacy,” she says. “It’s such a fitting tribute.”
As much as the tribute to Rohit Bal was a significant moment, Sonam’s career has been equally marked by moments of growth, challenge, and transformation. Known for her fearless choice of roles, both in mainstream cinema and in offbeat films, Sonam has built a reputation for being unafraid to take risks. And when asked about the most challenging role she’s ever played, she does not hesitate to say, “Every role is a challenge in its own right. I don’t take on roles that don’t push me; I do things that make me grow. It’s about that internal growth, that emotional evolution.”
For Sonam, acting isn’t just about memorising lines or stepping into a character—it’s about exploring the depths of herself, challenging her own perceptions, and pushing the boundaries of what she can achieve. “They’ve all happened at different times in my life because I don’t like to do things that don’t challenge me,” she adds. “I feel like it’s really important to do things that make you grow as a person.”And this philosophy has shaped her career, guiding her to roles that allow her to stretch her creative muscles and dive deeper into her craft.
Sonam’s approach to fashion is just as bold and unapologetic. Known for her impeccable sense of style, she has always been a trendsetter, but she doesn’t follow trends blindly. “Fashion is about expressing who you are, and if that makes me bold, then that’s amazing!” Sonam explains with a smile. “I love the idea of going maximalist. But I also appreciate a more minimalist, masculine style. It’s always more about structure and the way clothes fit and the way they look. As I’ve grown older, I’ve embraced what feels comfortable for me; I focus on what works for me,” she says.
Her words reflect the evolution of her personal style—from the bold, daring looks she once embraced to a more refined and structured approach. Sonam’s understanding of fashion has deepened with age and experience, and she now knows what suits her body, her personality, and her lifestyle. It’s no longer about fitting into the latest trends but about celebrating individuality and confidence. “My style has evolved,” she admits. “It’s more mature now. I don’t buy things that I can’t wear. I don’t follow trends anymore, which I used to.”
But no matter how much her style has evolved, Sonam remains grounded in one key value—authenticity. Whether she’s stepping onto the red carpet or strolling down the streets of Mumbai, her style reflects who she is, not who she’s expected to be. And that authenticity is what has made her one of the most respected figures in the fashion world today.
As someone who loves experimenting with different looks, we ask Sonam about her favourite red carpet moment. “I love anarkali,” Sonam says with a nostalgic smile. “I’ve worn that white anarkali by Rohit many times and on multiple occasions. I’ve worn his clothes at milestone places, and I feel like he’s such an integral part of the way people look at fashion in India, so it’s influenced me and my style in a huge way.” Rohit’s influence on Sonam’s style is undeniable, and his timeless creations have played a major role in shaping her iconic fashion moments.
As our conversation veers to motherhood, Sonam’s face lights up with an inner glow, as she speaks about the transformative experience of becoming a mother. “It changes you completely,” she says softly, her eyes reflecting the depth of her feelings. “Emotionally, physically, mentally. It’s like you’re not even the same person anymore! You become a better person, a bigger person.” Motherhood, she shares, has expanded her in ways she never imagined. “When you become a mother, your child becomes your top priority, and that shifts everything—your work, your lifestyle, your perspective.” The joy and fulfillment she now feels as a mother have enriched her approach to life in ways that go beyond the professional realm.
And when it comes to choosing her projects, Sonam is clear about what she wants: growth. “Anything that makes you grow as a human being,” she says, her eyes gleaming with passion. “And I also like to work with people I like. If I don’t like somebody, then it’s very hard for me to work with them.” For Sonam, her projects are more than just opportunities—they are chances for growth, collaboration, and personal fulfillment.
As for what lies ahead, Sonam remains tight-lipped but mischievously excited. “I can’t disclose it unfortunately,” she teases, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what’s next for the fashion icon and actress. Whatever it is, we know it will be bold, beautiful, and undoubtedly something that makes her grow.
‘The One and Only’ rapid fire with Sonam:
The one and only style you swear by
A sari
The one and only person you can’t live without
That’s very hard, but I would say my husband
The one and only emotion you feel difficult to express
Anger
The one and only director and co-actor you are waiting to work with
I would love to work with Christopher Nolan. In terms of actors, I would love to work with Meryl Streep
The one and only fantasy you have that you hope comes true
Hiring a house on the beach
The one and only film you wish you got to do but lost out
I think Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
The one and only luxury item you would like to own?
I’m very happy with what I already have
The one and only advice on love
I think it’s just about being open and being with somebody who’s like-minded and who has the same values as you
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain