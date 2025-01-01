Happy 2025: President Murmu, PM Modi extend New Year greetings

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their New Year greetings on Wednesday to the nation, hoping that 2025 brings new opportunities, success and joy to all.

President Murmu urged people to renew their commitment to work together to create a brighter, more inclusive, sustainable future for India and the world.

She wrote on X, "Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world."