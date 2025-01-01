Honey Singh to Diljit Dosanjh: Performers to look forward to in 2025

For all the AR Rahman fans out there, the music maestro will be seen performing live on January 17, 2025. The performance will be taking place in Mumbai's Jio World Garden, BKC. BookMyShow is selling tickets for the show between the price range of Rs 3,000 and Rs 60,000.

Apart from this, well-known Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran will also be visiting our country during his India Tour 2025. He will be performing in India in multiple cities between January 30 to February 15, 2025. However, the venues and the ticket prices for the tour have not been revealed till now.