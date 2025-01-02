Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returns to Instagram with a new account

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has marked the beginning of 2025 by launching her first Instagram account since 2020. A media organisation confirmed on Wednesday that the handle @meghan belongs to Meghan.
Her debut post features a black-and-white video of her at the beach, dressed in white, drawing ‘2025’ in the sand on a cloudy day. The account has already gained over 600,000 followers.
Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, married in 2018 and initially shared the @KensingtonRoyal account with Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales.
In 2019, the couple launched their own account, @SussexRoyal, as they began to carve out their own identity separate from the royal family. However, the account was discontinued in 2020 when Meghan and Harry stepped back from their royal duties.
Before becoming a royal, Meghan was active on Instagram, building a large following during her time as an actress on the TV show Suits. She hinted at her return to social media during a 2022 interview with The Cut, where she shared, “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back … on Instagram.”
Despite this, Meghan has expressed reservations about returning to the platform, citing concerns about online harassment. In 2023, both Meghan and Harry advocated for stronger content moderation on social media platforms, warning of the potential harm certain apps pose to young people's mental health.
Her return to Instagram signals a fresh chapter for the Duchess, blending her public presence with a focus on personal connection and self-expression.