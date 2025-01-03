Neha Dhupia Pays heartfelt tribute to Bishan Singh Bedi with a vintage cricket sweater

The sweater, a cherished family heirloom, was a wedding gift from Bishan Singh Bedi. Reflecting on its sentimental value, Neha shared, “When I married Angad, I asked dad for one special thing—his test cricket sweater. It’s not just a sweater; it’s a piece of Indian cricket history. He graciously gave it to me, and I’ve treasured it ever since.” Bishan Singh Bedi, known for his grace and excellence on the field, wore the sweater in several iconic matches. The garment, adorned with the Indian cricket emblem, symbolizes a golden era of the sport. Neha expressed her emotions in a heartfelt social media post, writing, “Wearing this sweater brings a unique warmth. It’s a constant reminder of dad’s resilience, generosity, and love for cricket. We miss him every day.”