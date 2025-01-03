Neha Dhupia Pays heartfelt tribute to Bishan Singh Bedi with a vintage cricket sweater

Neha Dhupia, actress and wife of Angad Bedi, recently honoured her late father-in-law, cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi, in an emotional and personal way. She wore his vintage Indian cricket sweater during a test match on India’s tour of Australia, celebrating his remarkable legacy.
The sweater, a cherished family heirloom, was a wedding gift from Bishan Singh Bedi. Reflecting on its sentimental value, Neha shared, “When I married Angad, I asked dad for one special thing—his test cricket sweater. It’s not just a sweater; it’s a piece of Indian cricket history. He graciously gave it to me, and I’ve treasured it ever since.” Bishan Singh Bedi, known for his grace and excellence on the field, wore the sweater in several iconic matches. The garment, adorned with the Indian cricket emblem, symbolizes a golden era of the sport. Neha expressed her emotions in a heartfelt social media post, writing, “Wearing this sweater brings a unique warmth. It’s a constant reminder of dad’s resilience, generosity, and love for cricket. We miss him every day.”
Her gesture struck a chord with fans, resonating as a celebration of Bedi’s monumental contributions to Indian cricket. The late Bishan Singh Bedi, one of India’s greatest spinners, was revered for his sportsmanship and unmatched skill. Through her tribute, Neha not only remembered him fondly but also connected with his enduring spirit and love for cricket. Neha’s emotional gesture during the match reminded the world of the profound impact Bishan Singh Bedi left on Indian cricket and the lives of those who loved him.