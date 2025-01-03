Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Navdeep call Upendra ‘The OG real wild animal’

Filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Navdeep recently heaped praise on actor-director Upendra, drawing intriguing parallels between him and Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the film Animal. The duo appeared on The Rana Daggubati Show, where they lauded Upendra’s unique contributions to both filmmaking and acting.

Navdeep took it a step further, likening Upendra to the titular character in Animal and calling him “the OG real wild animal,” acknowledging his raw, untamed style and his influence on the industry.

Sandeep also praised Upendra’s remarkable early achievements, saying, “He made Om when he was just 22. At that time, he was the youngest director in the country. His screenplay was so innovative, it felt like a film within a film.”

Upendra, known for his unconventional journey, reflected on the challenges he faced in his early days and how they shaped his creative vision. He shared, “I grew up in a small house. To make some money, I used to make paper covers and sell them to fruit vendors. That’s when I began writing. I approached a director as a writer, and he eventually made me his assistant. From there, I moved to co-directing, directing, and then acting in my own films.”

The actor-director also opened up about his views on love and marriage. Reflecting humorously on his earlier statements about love, he said, “Marriage is a great institution. It’s so good. I tricked all of you by saying things like, ‘Love is trash.’ Many of you followed it, but I quietly got married. I wanted to see if there was any truth to what I said. After experiencing it, I’m now convinced.”

Upendra also recounted an unexpected moment from his 2002 film Super Star, where he incorporated a tiger into a love scene. “While I was in Thailand, I saw a tiger and decided to base a love scene around it,” he shared, highlighting his knack for blending the unconventional with storytelling.

The Rana Daggubati Show, an unscripted Telugu Original series created, hosted, and executive produced by Rana Daggubati, has become a platform for candid conversations with top industry figures.

