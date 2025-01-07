Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan share heartfelt moment at Golden Globes 2025

Marvel Studios' eagerly awaited film Captain America: Brave New World has fans buzzing with excitement, especially with Anthony Mackie set to wield the iconic Captain America shield alongside his Falcon wings. The movie will also introduce Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, aka the Red Hulk, alongside several new characters entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, Anthony Mackie shared a heartwarming moment when he presented the Best Animated Motion Picture award. On stage with him was his Captain America: Brave New World co-star Harrison Ford. In a lighthearted gesture, Mackie gave a playful shoutout to his close friend and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Sebastian Stan, saying, “We’re still friends with Sebastian Stan, by the way,” while making an adorable hand-heart gesture. The moment quickly went viral, delighting Marvel fans who cherish their off-screen camaraderie.

Sebastian Stan, who was among the Golden Globe winners, also shared some exciting news about his upcoming Marvel project, Thunderbolts. When asked about the film, Stan said, “Thunderbolts is very singular and will stand on its own. These are bold words, but there's no other Marvel group you can compare them to. The Breakfast Club is the best way of describing it!”

Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson, who, after a tense meeting with the newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, finds himself caught in the middle of an international crisis. With a nefarious global plot unfolding, Sam must race against time to uncover the mastermind behind it all before the world is thrown into chaos. The film stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, and Harrison Ford, with Julius Onah directing and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore producing.

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 14 in India, with releases in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.