Bipasha Basu’s daughter ‘raps’ for ‘mamma’ on her birthday

Bipasha Basu’s toddler daughter Devi made her mother’s 46th birthday even more special as she “sang and rapped” for the actress.

Bipasha took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of Devi sitting on the beachside dressed in a monokini paired with tiny sunglasses and singing “happy birthday mamma”.

The video begins with the actress asking Devi, whose birthday it is and her daughter adorably replies “mamma”. Bipasha then asks about what song Devi will sing and the two-year-old starts singing “Happy birthday mumma.”

For the caption, Bipasha wrote, My Best Birthday Wish Ever From my sweet munchkin , My Mishti Devi … singing and rapping for mamma from the time mamma has woken up Blessed and Blissed #monkeylove.”