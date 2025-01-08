Karan Johar champions pickleball as the brand ambassador for Indian Open 2025
As Asia’s largest pickleball event, the Indian Open 2025 promises to be a milestone for the sport, and it’s getting a huge boost from Bollywood’s finest. Karan Johar, renowned filmmaker and pop culture icon, has come on board as the brand ambassador for this prestigious event, lending his star power and passion to the game.
The event, which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from February 3 to 9, 2025, will see over 1,800 players competing for a slice of the $125,000 prize pool. With participants from over 15 cities, this championship is set to become a major draw for both professional athletes and pickleball enthusiasts alike.
Global Sports, the pioneers behind this growing pickleball revolution in India, have teamed up with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan to ensure that the Indian Open 2025 is not only a top-tier sporting event but also a cultural phenomenon. Speaking about his involvement with Global Sports, Karan Johar shared, “Pickleball holds a special place in my heart because it’s not just about the sport—it’s about the connections it fosters and the joy it brings. When I first experienced pickleball with Global Sports, I was struck by their passion and vision to make it a cultural phenomenon in India. Being part of this journey feels deeply personal, and I can’t wait to see how this incredible community continues to grow.”
The Indian Open 2025 will take place across 25+ courts in Mumbai, offering a stage for both seasoned professionals and rising stars to showcase their talent. The event is expected to set new benchmarks for pickleball in India, with high-profile names from the Indian film industry investing in regional teams, further solidifying the sport’s growing influence in popular culture.
Global Sports, led by founder Hemal Jain, has been instrumental in growing the sport across India since its inception in 2021. The organisation operates over 40 courts in Mumbai and is expanding rapidly to cities like Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Dubai. With a series of successful events already under its belt, including the Indian Open and Monsoon Pickleball Championship, Global Sports is poised to make 2025 a defining year for pickleball in Asia.
“This journey has been extraordinary,” said Hemal. “We’re proud to lead this movement and to bring the Indian Open 2025 to life. We believe in making pickleball accessible and exciting for all, and with this event, we are showing the world that India is the epicenter of pickleball in Asia.”