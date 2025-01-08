Karan Johar champions pickleball as the brand ambassador for Indian Open 2025

Global Sports, the pioneers behind this growing pickleball revolution in India, have teamed up with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan to ensure that the Indian Open 2025 is not only a top-tier sporting event but also a cultural phenomenon. Speaking about his involvement with Global Sports, Karan Johar shared, “Pickleball holds a special place in my heart because it’s not just about the sport—it’s about the connections it fosters and the joy it brings. When I first experienced pickleball with Global Sports, I was struck by their passion and vision to make it a cultural phenomenon in India. Being part of this journey feels deeply personal, and I can’t wait to see how this incredible community continues to grow.”

The Indian Open 2025 will take place across 25+ courts in Mumbai, offering a stage for both seasoned professionals and rising stars to showcase their talent. The event is expected to set new benchmarks for pickleball in India, with high-profile names from the Indian film industry investing in regional teams, further solidifying the sport’s growing influence in popular culture.