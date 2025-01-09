Kishen Das stars as CRPF officer in 'Tharunam', releasing for Pongal

Actor Kishen Das, renowned for his standout performance in the musical romantic drama Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, will be seen in a new and challenging role in the upcoming romantic thriller Tharunam. Directed by Arvindh Srinivasan, the film features Kishen as an officer in the Cobra unit of the CRPF, a role that marks a significant departure from his usual characters.

In an interview with a news agency, Kishen shared his excitement and the challenges he faced while preparing for the role. “There are several things I’ve done in this film that I’ve never done before, like dancing and fighting. Mastering those skills and portraying them convincingly was one of my biggest challenges,” he said.

Tharunam is described by director Arvindh Srinivasan as a thriller with a romantic story at its core. The film’s narrative revolves around a protagonist who, while attempting to solve a major problem, faces an unexpected accident that adds another layer of complexity to the situation. "It’s about dealing with multiple challenges simultaneously. Imagine setting off to resolve one issue, only for another one to arise unexpectedly,” Arvindh explained.

Kishen, who shares the lead with actress Smruthi Venkat and actor Raj Ayappa, elaborated on his role. He plays an officer in the Cobra unit of the CRPF, a character vastly different from his own personality. “I’m generally a very easygoing person who gets flustered easily, but officers in the armed forces are trained to stay calm and composed, no matter the situation. I had to work hard to adapt to this temperament,” Kishen revealed.

To get into character, the actor followed specific instructions from director Arvindh. “To get the right body language, Arvindh sir asked me to work on my physical fitness and broaden my shoulders. He also showed me images of actual Cobra unit officers, who are typically lean and fit, but without access to gyms due to their service in jungles. I trained at home to match their physique. Additionally, Arvindh sir arranged for a Cobra unit officer to guide me on how to properly meet a senior officer or salute,” Kishen shared.

The film was shot in a swift 37-day schedule, primarily in Chennai and its surrounding areas. Produced by Pugaz and Eden for Zhen Studios, Tharunam boasts a soundtrack by Darbuka Siva, cinematography by Raja Bhattacharjee, editing by Arul Elango Siddharth, and art direction by Varnaalayaa Jagadeesan.

Tharunam is set to release in theaters on January 14, in time for the Pongal festival.