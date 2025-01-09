Shraddha Kapoor shares glimpses of her new haircut

Shraddha Kapoor holds a special place in the hearts of millions, embodying charm, grace and a genuine connection with her fans. Her down-to-earth demeanour, coupled with an infectious smile, makes her one of the most adored stars in the industry. Whether it’s sharing snippets of her daily life, engaging in heartfelt interactions with her admirers, or simply being her authentic self, she has mastered the art of creating meaningful bonds with her audience. Shraddha’s fans are buzzing with excitement as the star continues to make headlines on social media with her fresh new look. Known for her charm both on and off-screen, Shraddha’s engaging online presence always keeps her admirers captivated. Recently, she delighted her followers by unveiling her latest hairstyle, prompting fans to gush, “Barbie does exist.”

The actress shared two stunning photos on Instagram, flaunting her chic bangs in a mirror selfie. Dressed in a denim shirt paired with black pants, Shraddha looked effortlessly stylish, leaving fans in awe of her refreshing makeover. Adding a playful touch, she captioned the post, “Baal baal jach gayi,” which perfectly summed up her flawless transformation.