Priya Banerjee on breaking stereotypes

"I think the beauty of Jaba is that she doesn’t look down on her work—even when the world does," shares Priya Banerjee with palpable pride. As her much-anticipated Bengali film Chaalchitro hits screens, Priya makes her debut in a language she’s always wanted to explore. Directed by Pratim D. Gupta, the gripping murder mystery boasts an ensemble cast, but it’s Priya’s fearless portrayal of Jaba—a prostitute unapologetically owning her life—that has already caught everyone’s attention.

In a candid chat with Indulge, Priya dives into her preparation for the role, her chemistry with co-star Indrajeet Bose, and why Chaalchitro is more than just a whodunit.

Excerpts: