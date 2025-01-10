Priya Banerjee on breaking stereotypes
"I think the beauty of Jaba is that she doesn’t look down on her work—even when the world does," shares Priya Banerjee with palpable pride. As her much-anticipated Bengali film Chaalchitro hits screens, Priya makes her debut in a language she’s always wanted to explore. Directed by Pratim D. Gupta, the gripping murder mystery boasts an ensemble cast, but it’s Priya’s fearless portrayal of Jaba—a prostitute unapologetically owning her life—that has already caught everyone’s attention.
In a candid chat with Indulge, Priya dives into her preparation for the role, her chemistry with co-star Indrajeet Bose, and why Chaalchitro is more than just a whodunit.
Excerpts:
What drew you to the role of Jaba?
I’ve always wanted to act in a Bengali film, and when Pratim approached me, I said yes without hesitation. The character of Jaba is fiercely independent—a prostitute who takes pride in her work. That’s what makes her so unique. While the world may judge her, she refuses to look down on herself. It was a challenge to bring that innocence and nuance to the role, to play her like any other girl-next-door with pride in her job.
Chaalchitro is a murder mystery. Where does Jaba fit into the narrative?
The film revolves around women in a big way. Even in the context of serial killings, the emotional depth the female characters bring is central. Jaba, as the love interest of a cop, adds layers of humanity to the otherwise gritty, cutthroat investigation. It’s these softer, real moments that make the story compelling.
How did you prepare to portray Jaba?
Pratim was very clear—don’t play her as a ‘typical’ character. Jaba isn’t a stereotype. She’s a normal woman, proud of her job and unapologetic about it. Playing her meant treating her work like any other profession, showing her vulnerability without losing her strength. The most striking moment for me was when Jaba tells her love interest that this is my job, you fell in love with me knowing this, that’s a you problem.
How was your experience on set?
Most of my scenes were with Indrajeet, and we had incredible chemistry. He’s a fantastic actor and an even better co-actor. Working in a new language can be daunting, but Indrajit’s Bengali roots helped me feel at ease. He was supportive, and we improvised a lot, which brought authenticity to our scenes.
Are there any similarities between Jaba and yourself?
Absolutely! Like Jaba, I take immense pride in my work. Once I let my guard down, I’m completely myself, just like her. That authenticity made it easier to connect with her character.
From Rana Naidu to Chaalchitro, how does it feel to explore such diverse roles?
Rana Naidu was a milestone—it was one of Netflix’s biggest Indian hits in 2024. Now, transitioning to regional cinema with such a bold character feels liberating. I’ve been lucky to play strong, unconventional roles, and I hope to continue challenging myself.
What’s on your bucket list as an actor?
I’d love to do a proper romantic tragedy—something deeply emotional and raw. While I’ve done rom-coms, I haven’t explored that genre yet, and it’s something I’m eager to dive into.