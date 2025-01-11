Rapper Arivu gets married in an intimate ceremony

Popular rapper Arivu, known for his powerful lyrics and activism, tied the knot with his girlfriend Kalpana in a simple yet intimate ceremony today. The wedding took place at Dr. Ambedkar Mani Mandapam in Chennai, with both the bride and groom dressed in white attire.

Arivu, who has been a vocal advocate for societal equality and has used his music, songs, and speeches to address issues of discrimination against marginalised communities, has found a partner who shares his values. Kalpana, a social activist herself, has been passionate about fighting for societal equality through her work. She has also directed one of the music videos for Arivu's recent album Valliamma Peraandi, which featured 12 tracks.

The wedding was attended by notable figures including Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, political leaders Thol Thirumavalavan, and Aloor Shah Nawaz. Following the ceremony, Arivu performed a rap dedicated to Dr BR Ambedkar, with photos from the event quickly circulating on social media.

Earlier, Arivu had shared how meeting Ilaiyaraaja had been a life-changing experience for him. He expressed his admiration for the legendary composer, saying, “I went to meet Ilaiyaraaja sir and sought his blessings. Since then, I’ve been listening to his songs non-stop. He is the foundation of music itself. I spent three hours with him and realised how music can elevate you spiritually. Meeting Isaignani was the best moment of my life, and I’ve immersed myself in his music ever since.”