Ira Khan sheds light on her relationship dynamics with parents

Ira Khan was quoted saying, "During my depression, I learned a lot of things that I wish I had been taught earlier. For a few years you have been hearing that marriage is compromise and you have to work on your marriage and things like that. But that's the same with your parents also. Like in any relationship you have to work on it. Nobody really tells you that you have to build a relationship with your parents. Also, because you're a child and at some point you turn into an adult where you are supposed to no longer see your parents as parents. You are supposed to see them as people. But that shift never happens, which means they are not allowed to make mistakes, which they will, and they will keep babying you, not intentionally. It's just very complicated."

Ira Khan was of the opinion that kids should see their parents not just as parents but also as people. Elaborating on the matter, she said, "I realised that when my therapist said, so what do your parents like? I was like, I don't really know them as people. I only know them as my parents. And how can I have a relationship with someone of I don't know them as them? And it's really weird and interesting to get to know your parents as people."