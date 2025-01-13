Karisma Kapoor stuns in Raw Mango for Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

At the grand centenary celebration of Raj Kapoor, actress Karisma Kapoor embodied grace and elegance, wearing a stunning creation by Raw Mango. The ensemble she chose reflected the perfect fusion of tradition and contemporary flair, making a powerful statement for the iconic occasion.
Karisma wore the Gomti kurta, crafted from sheer organza and paired with a luxurious silk slip adorned with intricate zardozi embroidery. The delicate embellishments, blending both silver and gold naqshi, added a touch of opulence. To complete the sophisticated look, Karisma draped the Purabrath silk organza odhani, featuring all-over floral butas, which gave her appearance an ethereal quality. The ensemble was finished off with Kalabha translucent organza pants, accentuating her elegant silhouette and making her stand out with a modern, refined interpretation of traditional Indian textiles.
Raw Mango’s pieces, available both in-store and online, epitomise the brand’s commitment to blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design sensibilities. The brand’s founder, Sanjay Garg, who hails from Mubarikpur, Rajasthan, has been redefining Indian textiles since 2008. Known for his innovations in Chanderi, Mashru, Benarasi, and Ikat fabrics, Sanjay continues to challenge conventional design boundaries, ensuring each creation is both timeless and relevant.
Raw Mango’s collaboration with artisans across India, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Varanasi, remains rooted in tradition while exploring new possibilities in textile art. Through his work, Garg has redefined Indian weaving, creating a new visual language that continues to inspire and innovate in the world of fashion.