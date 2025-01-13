Karisma Kapoor stuns in Raw Mango for Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

At the grand centenary celebration of Raj Kapoor, actress Karisma Kapoor embodied grace and elegance, wearing a stunning creation by Raw Mango. The ensemble she chose reflected the perfect fusion of tradition and contemporary flair, making a powerful statement for the iconic occasion.

Karisma wore the Gomti kurta, crafted from sheer organza and paired with a luxurious silk slip adorned with intricate zardozi embroidery. The delicate embellishments, blending both silver and gold naqshi, added a touch of opulence. To complete the sophisticated look, Karisma draped the Purabrath silk organza odhani, featuring all-over floral butas, which gave her appearance an ethereal quality. The ensemble was finished off with Kalabha translucent organza pants, accentuating her elegant silhouette and making her stand out with a modern, refined interpretation of traditional Indian textiles.