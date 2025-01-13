Tabu joins Akshay Kumar for Priyadarshan’s film ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Tabu has once again delighted her fans by stepping back into the horror-comedy genre, this time joining Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. Tabu made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a photo of a clapperboard with the film's title and captioning it, "Hum yahan bandh hai" (We are locked in here).
Fans are thrilled about Tabu's return to a genre she mastered in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress joins a cast that also includes Paresh Raval, as revealed by Akshay earlier. Currently the team is shooting in Jaipur. Producer Ektaa Kapoor, also associated with the film, welcomed Tabu warmly on social media, saying "Aaapka swaaagat hai always an honour tabu mam".
The collaboration has sparked excitement among fans, especially since it marks Akshay and Tabu's onscreen reunion after almost two decades; their last film together being Hera Pheri. Social media is abuzz with fans calling it a crossover of Tabu's Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 character, Manjulika, and Akshay's Dr. Aditya Srivastava from the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Comments like "Manjulika meeting Dr. Aditya" and "This feels like the next Bhool Bhulaiyya chapter" reflect their anticipation surrounding the film.
On the work front, Tabu was last seen in the sci-fi series Dune: Prophecy, in which she played the role of sister Francesca