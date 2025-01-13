Tabu joins Akshay Kumar for Priyadarshan’s film ‘Bhooth Bangla’

The collaboration has sparked excitement among fans, especially since it marks Akshay and Tabu's onscreen reunion after almost two decades; their last film together being Hera Pheri. Social media is abuzz with fans calling it a crossover of Tabu's Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 character, Manjulika, and Akshay's Dr. Aditya Srivastava from the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Comments like "Manjulika meeting Dr. Aditya" and "This feels like the next Bhool Bhulaiyya chapter" reflect their anticipation surrounding the film.

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in the sci-fi series Dune: Prophecy, in which she played the role of sister Francesca