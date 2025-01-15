Anupam Kher writes a letter to his younger self

Anupam Kher, a stalwart of Indian cinema, continues to captivate audiences with his remarkable acting talent and profound insights. His latest Instagram post offers a heartwarming glimpse into his journey, as he pens an inspiring open letter to his younger self.

The post begins with a nostalgic black-and-white photograph of a young Anupam, accompanied by a deeply moving message. Reflecting on his early days, he writes, “Dear Young Anupam, You’re sitting in that tiny room in Shimla, staring at the mirror, practicing dialogues you think no one will ever hear. Your dreams feel far away, don’t they? Bollywood, theater, recognition—it all seems impossible from where you are. Let me tell you something: ‘Impossible’ is just a word you haven't conquered yet.”

The letter delves into the unpredictable journey of life, underscoring its trials and triumphs. Anupam recalls how the setbacks, failures, and doubts shaped his path. He shares, “Life is going to surprise you. The rejections, the failures, the moments of self-doubt — they will become the stepping stones of your story. You'll cry over lost roles, but one day, you'll laugh at those tears because they'll lead you to something better. Like Saaransh — your first film as an old man when you were just 28. Funny, right? Life’s like that. It will test you, but it will also reward you when you least expect it.”