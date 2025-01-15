Here’s how Sara Ali Khan prepared for her role in ‘Sky Force’

Sara Ali Khan will next be a part of the much-awaited historical war drama Sky Force. The actress has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her role ever since the release of the film's trailer.

According to sources, the actress kept herself grounded to connect with her role in the film. A source close to the project revealed, "Sara Ali Khan used to sit quietly on the set and focus on her script and delivery. She consciously avoided distractions on set to remain emotionally grounded for key scenes. Her approach allowed her to fully inhabit the role of a soldier’s wife to be able to portray the dealing of hope and uncertainty perfectly together. She would neither use her phone nor anything else that could divert her attention."

Sara Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of the humble, strong, yet hopeful wife of an army official played by Veer Pahariya in the movie. The project will also feature Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, and Nimrat Kaur as his wife. Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan and Manish Chaudhari will further be a part of the movie's core cast.