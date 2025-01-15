Nimrat Kaur celebrates Lohri, shares glimpses with fans

Nimrat Kaur never fails to charm her fans with her acting prowess, magnetic presence, and engaging social media updates. Always keeping her followers in the loop, she shares delightful snippets from her life that bring her audience closer.

Her recent Lohri celebrations in Bikaner, Rajasthan, were a treat to behold. The actress marked the festive occasion alongside Kabir Bedi, Mukesh Rishi, Raima Sen, Sandeepa Dhar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Ashish Verma.

Taking to Instagram, Nimrat shared a carousel of joyful pictures and videos. The first image captures her standing near the sacred Lohri fire, followed by a cheerful group selfie with everyone flashing their brightest smiles. A humorous video features the group hilariously attempting to sing the traditional Lohri song, Sundar Mundriye. Since no one knew the lyrics, their rendition ended up being a playful “something-something-something hoye.” The post wraps up with candid, fun-filled moments from the evening.

In her caption, Nimrat expressed, “Lohri, us, the best food and regal views!! There was sarson da saag, revaris, and gajjak…and only love, laughter with the most beautiful company on this unforgettable full moon night.”