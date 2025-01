‘Paatal Lok’ actor Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away

The father of acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat passed away yesterday, January 14. According to reports, the Paatal Lok actor has left for Delhi for the last rites.

Requesting privacy during this difficult time, Jaideep Ahlawat's team released an official statement that read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode surrounded by family and love. Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers."

On the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat will next be seen as inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the second season of the web series Paatal Lok. Talking about the project, he told a new agency, “I think the important factor is that the story has already gone two and a half years ahead. It's not like they have stopped where we left off in the first season, their life has also gone ahead. Some things have changed and some have not. Some things are exactly the same as they were. So, Hathi Ram Chaudhary still sits on the same chair. So, nothing has changed for him in the outside world. Some things, of course, have changed in the house”.

Helmed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, Paatal Lok 2 is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on January 17 this year.