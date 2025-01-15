Rakul Preet Singh switches on her 'work mode' this Makar Sankranti

One of the most sought-after actresses Rakul Preet Singh decided to celebrate Makar Sankranti in her unique way. The stunner marked the festival by entering the work mode for her next.

The Runway 34 star took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her first day back on the set in 2025. She dropped a behind-the-scene photo from her vanity van, along with the caption, "Kickstarting work in 2025. Let's gooooooo." The actress can be seen accompanied by her makeup artists in the mirror selfie from her vanity.