Priyanka Chopra expresses gratitude for family's safety, mourns LA Wildfire devastation

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared her sorrow over the destruction caused by the Los Angeles wildfires, expressing gratitude for her family's safety while acknowledging the hardships faced by many others.
On Thursday, Priyanka posted a series of photos on Instagram capturing the aftermath of the wildfires. In her heartfelt message, she wrote, “I (red heart emoji) you LA. My heart feels so heavy. While I’m incredibly thankful for my family’s safety, so many friends, colleagues, and Angelenos have suffered immense losses. These fires have displaced families and devastated communities, creating a massive need for rebuilding and support.”
She also extended her appreciation to those on the front lines, “To the firefighters, first responders, and volunteers risking everything—you are true heroes.”
Encouraging others to help, Priyanka added, “I’ve come across numerous GoFundMe pages and organisations tirelessly working to provide relief. If you can, please consider supporting those who’ve lost everything or donating to organizations...making a real impact. Every bit counts. I’ll keep updating links in my bio as I discover more resources.” As of January 15, firefighters in the greater Los Angeles area were working relentlessly to contain the fires, exacerbated by ‘particularly dangerous’ winds expected to persist through Wednesday.
The US National Weather Service (NWS) issued a high-risk warning for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, citing dry conditions, strong Santa Ana winds, and heightened fire spread potential. The fires have claimed at least 25 lives, destroyed over 12,300 structures, and scorched more than 40,600 acres. The Palisades and Eaton wildfires, the largest in the region, were 17 per cent and 34 per cent contained as of Tuesday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.