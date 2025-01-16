Priyanka Chopra expresses gratitude for family's safety, mourns LA Wildfire devastation

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared her sorrow over the destruction caused by the Los Angeles wildfires, expressing gratitude for her family's safety while acknowledging the hardships faced by many others.

On Thursday, Priyanka posted a series of photos on Instagram capturing the aftermath of the wildfires. In her heartfelt message, she wrote, “I (red heart emoji) you LA. My heart feels so heavy. While I’m incredibly thankful for my family’s safety, so many friends, colleagues, and Angelenos have suffered immense losses. These fires have displaced families and devastated communities, creating a massive need for rebuilding and support.”