Actor and anchor Sahiba Bali on playing a journalist in Amar Singh Chamkila
A bundle of talent, Sahiba Bali wears many hats including that of working in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. A multi-talented artiste, she has been making waves with her versatile skills. Sahiba looks credible in the role of a journalist in this biopic, which celebrates the lives and legacy of Punjab’s iconic musical duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot. Sahiba takes us through the same and her other projects.
How did the offer for Amar Singh Chamkila come to you?
It’s really interesting because it’s the only role in my entire life for which I didn’t have to audition. Imtiaz Ali was looking for someone to play a journalist and had spoken to Mukesh Chhabra, and both of them called me. The next thing I knew, I was on a Zoom call with Imtiaz Ali, and we finalised the role.
How did you prepare for the role?
I played a reporter who was researching on Chamkila, his writings, and his music. She had a very biased perspective on what he was writing and was quite critical of the language he used, the way he portrayed women, and his overall style. It was challenging because having Diljit in front of me, as an actor, and being critical of him was something I never imagined I’d do. But as the character I was portraying, I could—she was a strong-willed, no nonsense woman.
How is Diljit as a person and co-actor?
Diljit, as a co-actor, is completely different from Diljit, the performer and singer. As the latter, he’s energetic, loud, and full of life, getting the crowd to dance and be part of the excitement. But when he’s acting on set, he’s the complete opposite—calm, composed, and reserved. We even talked about spirituality, and he was mostly quiet during those conversations. It was a side of Diljit I had never seen before. But once we started filming, he was incredible. His acting was just outstanding—he was brilliant.
You are also a sports anchor, are you passionate about cricket?
I absolutely love cricket. There was a time when I drifted away from the sport, but I picked it up again and I now follow domestic, international, and women’s cricket closely. I’ve also made friends in the industry, and what inspires me is the immense passion this country has for the game.
What’s your fitness and diet regimen?
I don’t diet because I love food. Having said that, I have small quantities throughout the day, and I luckily do not have a sweet tooth. Going to gym is almost like a therapy, I spend a lot of time there and it’s something that just makes me happy and keeps me going.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
Tanaav Season 2, with all episodes released in December, is continuin through January. Meanwhile, Shark Tank Season 4, which I’m hosting, is set to air soon.