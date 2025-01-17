Ira Dubey on playing Jinnah's sister in 'Freedom at Midnight'

A

I think we both love to challenge ourselves as women, as artistes and actors. That we share. I’ve learnt so much from my mother as an artiste and a leader, from her talent, strength, and vision and her compassion as a human being. All of that influences my work, I’m sure. I often work from the inside out, digging deep into whatever I can find to make a character’s experience real for me. Acting may seem simple, but it’s sophisticated—feeding the character with as much depth as you can, then letting them unfold in the moment, wherever they want to go. Finally, acting is reacting, listening and putting yourself in a situation with your co-actor and being alive. That’s it. But the work happens before, in rehearsal for stage, off camera and on film.