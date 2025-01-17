Ira Dubey on playing Jinnah's sister in 'Freedom at Midnight'
“I don’t shy away from looking a certain way if it serves a story,” Ira Dubey tells us as we settle for a chat about her recent act as Fatima Jinnah, sister of Mohammad Ali Jinnah for the period drama Freedom at Midnight. Breaking age stereotypes on screen, Ira plays a character much older than herself, and addressing the challenge of portraying such a layered character, she shares, “Many have wondered how someone like me could convincingly play Fatima Jinnah. But as an actor, it’s a dream to transform and bring a character to life. The wig and discussions about prosthetics helped, but my focus was on absorbing her through the limited footage, books, and archival material available to do justice to her legacy.” Ira talks about the role and her acting process.
What was your initial reaction when you were offered the role?
My initial reaction was a deep sense of connection and excitement. I remember reading the script and being completely consumed by it. Partition is a subject that stirs something deeply visceral in every Indian—it’s a part of our collective history. For me, it’s also personal. I grew up hearing stories about partition, my grandfather was with the railways, and members of my family were in prison. The script itself was gripping and the character of Fatima stood out to me. She was much more than Jinnah’s sister and companion; she had depth and strength that made the role irresistible. Back in 2017, I was exploring the adaptation of a book I fell in love with, Mr. & Mrs. Jinnah, which delves into the life and marriage of Jinnah and his wife Ruttie. So, when this role came my way, I couldn’t pass up such an incredible opportunity.
How did you prepare to play such a historical character?
I focussed on honouring her life’s work and indomitable spirit. My approach involved developing a multi-layered understanding of her personality, her motivations, and her impact on those around her. There is very little archival footage out there but there is literature, and it was fun to drown myself in that. Once I had that foundation, it was all about allowing the performance to evolve organically. I am very lucky to have a great coach in Thierry Bleu and we had nearly 18 months of training from the initial conversations to the start of shooting. I don’t look like her, but that only made the journey more exciting as it was a beautiful challenge to capture the essence of who she was and to bring her to life on screen.
Do you think the acting scene has become much more varied, rich, and interesting nowadays?
Absolutely, and that’s mainly because we have access to global content. Audiences are more discerning and creators are more attentive to the global market. For me, what is most heartening is that writers are finding new voices, weaving stories that feel authentic, rich, truthful and diverse, and also are giving more women the centerstage.
What inspires you?
Life itself inspires me—music, cinema, sunsets, my rubber band, inspiration is everywhere. It’s the way we perceive things and the way we interpret them as artistes, which can be illuminating.
How different is your approach to any role compared to your mom?
I think we both love to challenge ourselves as women, as artistes and actors. That we share. I’ve learnt so much from my mother as an artiste and a leader, from her talent, strength, and vision and her compassion as a human being. All of that influences my work, I’m sure. I often work from the inside out, digging deep into whatever I can find to make a character’s experience real for me. Acting may seem simple, but it’s sophisticated—feeding the character with as much depth as you can, then letting them unfold in the moment, wherever they want to go. Finally, acting is reacting, listening and putting yourself in a situation with your co-actor and being alive. That’s it. But the work happens before, in rehearsal for stage, off camera and on film.
Is there any filmmaker you wish to work with?
Oh, many! I’ve always supported a lot of new voices as a young actor, but perhaps missed the opportunities to pursue those who inspire me and whose work I so admire—Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj, Abhishek Chaubey, Mira Nair, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Ram Madhvani, and Anusha Rizvi.
What content did you watch last that you loved?
Girls Will Be Girls.
What are your upcoming projects?
'Freedom at Midnight' season 2 is coming, and I’m writing something of my own and producing a Shakespearean theatre production as well.