Actor Arif Zakaria talks about playing Mohammad Ali Jinnah in 'Freedom at Midnight', upcoming projects and more

Arif Zakaria is no stranger to versatility. A respected name in films, OTT, and theatre, the actor has carved a niche for himself by delivering powerful performances across mediums. Currently basking in the acclaim for his nuanced portrayal of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in 'Freedom at Midnight', he has once again reminded audiences of his formidable talent. The actor is back from Paris after charming the audiences there with 'Bollywood Masala', a funky musical parody celebrating the quirks of Hindi cinema. In this exclusive chat with Indulge, Arif delves into his approach of portraying historical figures and the evolution of storytelling, ahead of the release of season two of 'Special Ops'.