Actor Arif Zakaria talks about playing Mohammad Ali Jinnah in 'Freedom at Midnight', upcoming projects and more
Arif Zakaria is no stranger to versatility. A respected name in films, OTT, and theatre, the actor has carved a niche for himself by delivering powerful performances across mediums. Currently basking in the acclaim for his nuanced portrayal of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in 'Freedom at Midnight', he has once again reminded audiences of his formidable talent. The actor is back from Paris after charming the audiences there with 'Bollywood Masala', a funky musical parody celebrating the quirks of Hindi cinema. In this exclusive chat with Indulge, Arif delves into his approach of portraying historical figures and the evolution of storytelling, ahead of the release of season two of 'Special Ops'.
Your portrayal of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Freedom at Midnight is widely appreciated. What was your approach to understand and portray such a complex historical figure?
I got the script a year before shooting started. There’s very little information on Jinnah on the internet—just a few speeches. I read the scenes and worked on his voice, mannerisms, and gait. Since he’s unwell throughout the story, I kept the physicality in mind. He was a proud, egotistical man, so I gave him a small bark in his tone and added certain adjectives to flesh him out.
Did playing Jinnah bring any personal revelations or challenges for you as an actor?
He had immense self-belief, even when he knew he was wrong. That duality was fascinating to portray. It was a challenge I embraced, as it made the role compelling.
'Bollywood Masala' is a unique concept—a funky musical parody of Bollywood. What can audiences in Paris expect from the show?
Entertainment—pure fun! It’s a parody of Hindi films, showcasing the diversity of India, Bollywood, our culture, and food in a humorous way.
Bollywood parodies often tread the line between humour and respect. How does the show strike that balance?
It’s all in good humour. The idea is to celebrate and laugh at our quirks, not disrespect them.
Fans are eagerly awaiting 'Special Ops 2'. Without giving away spoilers, can you share what excites you about your role this season?
It’s high-octane and thrilling. Neeraj Pandey is brilliant at creating gripping narratives. There’s a rescue mission, beautiful locations, and great action—a visual treat!
How has your theatre background influenced your approach to acting in films and OTT?
Theatre gave me discipline and a foundation in acting. It’s helped me adapt to all mediums seamlessly.
Are there other upcoming projects you’re particularly excited about?
Apart from season two of Special Ops, there’s season two of 'Freedom at Midnight', 'Faraar', a film for Zee5, and a film by debutant director Kartik Chaudhry.