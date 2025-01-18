Rasha Thadani, Tamannaah And Vijay Varma groove to 'Uyi amma'

We love how celebrities build excitement for their upcoming films! Currently, the song Uyi Amma from Azaad is taking social media by storm. It’s the track where Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, steals the spotlight with her electrifying dance moves. The song has become an online sensation, with everyone, including celebrities, grooving to its beats. Rasha’s recent viral video is proof, and we’re not complaining! If you haven’t seen her dancing to Uyi Amma while scrolling through your feed, you’re definitely missing out.

The trio nailed casual fashion effortlessly — Tamannaah rocked a grey hoodie with blue jeans, Rasha Thadani kept it chic in a white tee and blue jeans, while Vijay Varma embraced a relaxed vibe with a striped shirt and blue jeans. Indeed, Rasha is in limelight for Azaad currently and her friend Tamannaah is doing her best to support her and and create the buzz around her film.

Rasha is in full swing promoting her Bollywood debut Azaad, which also marks the debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan.

On Friday, Rasha shared a video featuring one of Bollywood’s beloved couples – Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. In the clip, Rasha is seen dancing alongside Tamannaah, and their lively chemistry is unmissable. Adding a twist, Vijay Varma makes a surprise, playful appearance toward the end of the video.