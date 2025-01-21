Kajol shares a heartwarming moment with daughter Nysa: ‘Two chopsticks in a box’

Bollywood star Kajol recently shared a sweet mother-daughter moment with Nysa on Instagram, referring to them as “two chopsticks in a box.” Kajol posted a photo of the duo dining at a restaurant, where they posed with chopsticks in hand. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Two peas in a pod or two chopsticks in a box #unbreakablebond #partnerincrime.”
Earlier this month, Kajol gave fans a sneak peek into her latest photoshoot. The first image showed her casually sitting on the floor during the shoot, while the second featured her striking a confident pose in a black overcoat paired with stylish glasses.
She captioned the post, “What the camera sees and what I see…”
Kajol also welcomed the New Year with a heartfelt social media post. Reflecting on the year gone by, she shared photos from her celebrations and penned a warm message, “And that’s a wrap! Better than a movie ending, for sure.”
She wished her followers a year full of joy, love, and memorable gatherings, adding hashtags like #blessedbe and #toasttothenewyear.
On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the thriller film Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon. She has an exciting lineup of projects, including, Sarzameen, and Maharagni – Queen of Queens.